Singer Henry Ssekyanzi alias Nince Henry has cleared the air about the recent post he made claiming that he is financially broke.
The Singer and Songwriter took to his socials and penned down a touching message where he indicated that he was selling off his car to raise the balance to clear a debt he had with his video director Elly Mugisha.
He went ahead to disclose that he was doing badly off when he claimed to have spent two days alone without food which further made his fans get worried the more.
It is reported that when the fans crossed paths with his post, they took the trouble to call on the phone number he shared on the post willing to offer him some food support among other items.
Speaking about the post, Nince Henry apologized to his fans saying he was only trying to be creative so as to sell off the ride he had just purchased a few days back.
He explained that he is not struggling as many perceived the message but was rather looking for a market for his ride that he wanted to sell off since he is not using it.
He says he is sorry for the way he created the post that has fetched him traffic and has been shown much love that people care about him and support his works.
I think I have to make an apology to the public for that and the way how I started that post. There are people who are going through real touching issues.
The main point of that was to sell off the ride that I bought a few weeks back. I bought the ride from my friend who had his own challenges, so the time came when I felt I had no need of having three rides in my compound.
On top of that, I also felt that I needed my money back thus I decided to post the car. But then thought of captioning it with words that would attract people to come and buy it very fast.
That was the main goal of selling off that car, but nothing much. Even the phone number I added is not on mobile money. It was just a stunt to create a vibe to sell the car.
Honestly, I am not lacking in anything for now. I am totally okay and not asking for help.Nince Henry