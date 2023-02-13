Singer Henry Ssekyanzi alias Nince Henry has cleared the air about the recent post he made claiming that he is financially broke.

The Singer and Songwriter took to his socials and penned down a touching message where he indicated that he was selling off his car to raise the balance to clear a debt he had with his video director Elly Mugisha.

He went ahead to disclose that he was doing badly off when he claimed to have spent two days alone without food which further made his fans get worried the more.

It is reported that when the fans crossed paths with his post, they took the trouble to call on the phone number he shared on the post willing to offer him some food support among other items.

Speaking about the post, Nince Henry apologized to his fans saying he was only trying to be creative so as to sell off the ride he had just purchased a few days back.

He explained that he is not struggling as many perceived the message but was rather looking for a market for his ride that he wanted to sell off since he is not using it.

He says he is sorry for the way he created the post that has fetched him traffic and has been shown much love that people care about him and support his works.