Just a few days after his concert was rescheduled, Jose Chameleone has hit the studio and released a brand new song titled ‘Gwanga Mujje’.

In his new song, the Leone Island boss sings about real and fake friends who smile yet hiding negative intentions and bad mind deep inside them.

He also sings about his hustle and how far he has come and also encourages people to keep working hard as hard work always pays.

The song produced by Baur at Mwoto Studios comes just two days since a huge disappointment which was celebrated by some of his former friends.

Chameleone’s Gwanga Mujje concert was rescheduled to 24th February after a heavy downpour brought stronger winds that blew the stage down.

While addressing media at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Friday, the music doctor maintained that the rescheduled show will be bigger and better.

He also thanked his fans for their support and urged them to turn up in large numbers on the new dates announced.

Listen to the new audio below: