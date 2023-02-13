Fastlane Music boss Henry Ssekyanzi a.k.a Nince Henry has released the visuals for his latest project dubbed ‘Money Not Water’.

“Drinking enough water works the skin, but the real glow comes with some money,” Nince Henry says about his new song.

Titled ‘Money Not Water’, the new song talks about how money is a great aspect of living a good life and looking good.

Nince Henry Opens Up On Being ‘Broke’, Puts His Car On Sale See more

The visuals that were directed by Elly V. Mugisa are kept simple and they also try to depict the message embedded in the lyrics of the song.

The script, fashion, coloring, camera angles, and the entire old skool setting gives you so much to look at in the new video.

Take a gaze below: