Over the weekend, singer Nince Henry let the world know how he has been struggling financially to a point of putting his car on sale to get money for food.

In the statement he wrote on his social media accounts, Singer and Songwriter Henry Ssekyanzi a.k.a Nince Henry noted that he has struggled to make ends meet in the recent two weeks.

He revealed how fellow artists have shunned him and no longer even pick up when he calls them looking for help.

“These artistes are not friendly. The last two weeks have been so tough for me. I have struggled to make things work from all angles but life eganye,” he wrote.

“I have been calling my fellow artistes for help but No one wants to pick up my calls since lam looking for help!”

Nince Henry says that he has also been starving and even failed to raise money for his music projects.

He has now decided to put his car, a Mercedez Benz, on sale so as to find the money for feeding and to also facilitate the promotion of his new music projects.

“Failed to raise the balance for the director to give me my video. The director Elly Mugisha just had to forgive me and send me the video with the promise that I will pay him in future because I badly wanted to release the song.

“Sadly I failed to even raise the funds required to make the release for proper airplay. I have been in the house for two days alone without food!

“NOW I AM SELLING MY CAR! Just to get what to eat and maybe some little money to influence airplay. Kindly if anyone feels some compassion to help please help. Any money you give me I Will appreciate!”