Singer Spice Diana had no kind words for a social media user who told her to fix her skin and teeth via Snapchat.

Several Ugandan stars in recent years have been victims of harsh and negative comments and remarks from netizens on different social media platforms.

The likes of Winnie Nwagi, Irene Ntale, Gravity, Lydia Jazmine, among others have had to respond harshly to some comments on their social media accounts.

Over the weekend, Spice Diana also became a victim of harsh comments from one of her followers on Snapchat.

“Fix your teeth and skin,” wrote an unidentified Snapchat user while commenting on one of the Source Management singer’s photos. “I come in peace coz I mean you have the money to do that,” the critic added.

The advice did not settle well with the ‘Baligeya’ singer who immediately replied with a scorching reply in which she maintained that fixing her teeth is not one of her priorities in life.

“Somebody tell this fish some of our dreams are bigger than just fixing skin and teeth. We have families and kids that we have to take back to school, apartments, and more,” she wrote.

“My money is for more important things in life. I responded in peace, Spice Diana added.