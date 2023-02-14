Singer Dr. Bitone Bitone and Singer-cum-Presidential Advisor Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakanguubi almost traded blows after being involved in a heated argument.

The two lost their heads during a Vlog interview hosted by BBS TV presenter Simon on his YouTube channel Symore Official.

Their fallout started when Full Figure accused Dr. Bitone Bitone of abusing and insulting her on several occasions to the extent that he composed a song dissing her.

When Full Figure was presented with the opportunity of being in the same interview with Dr. Bitone Bitone, she went full force on him as she hurled insults and belittled him.

Midway through their conversation, they went political as Full Figure threw jabs at Bitone Bitone telling him how he is a weak politician who didn’t deserve to be elected as a leader.

Besides politics, they dived deep into music and discussed Jose Chameleone’s rescheduled “Ggwanga Mujje” concert.

Here, Dr. Bitone Bitone claimed that self-proclaimed legendary artists have had a significant role in stifling the talents of upcoming musicians.

His statement left Full Figure with a bitter taste in her mouth and vowed to end the show immediately as she couldn’t stand the disrespect Dr. Bitone Bitone was sending toward Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, and Jose Chameleone.

The two went on to hurl insults at each other and nearly got into a fight live on camera calling for the onlookers’ intervention to restore the situation.