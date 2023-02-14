In a social media post, singer Hassan Kigozi a.k.a Geosteady has made up his mind and reassured his love to Hindu Kay early on the morning of Valentine’s Day.

2022 ended with a supposed reunion between Geosteady and his ex-lover and baby mama Prima Kardashi Ndagire.

Their reunion did not last long, however, and after Geosteady’s mini-concert, the two parted ways yet again, leaving netizens thinking that it was all a stunt to market the singer’s concert.

Today, Geosteady’s revelation in confirmation that Hindu Kay is the woman he loves seems to have settled the score for most doubters.

On Instagram, the Ndiwamululu singer expressed his love for Hindu Kay as he also revealed the top qualities about her that attract him the most.

From her courage, sincerity, and self-respect, Geosteady is so drawn to Hindu Kay and he has decided it’s her he will spend his life with.

“I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self-respect. And it’s these things I’d believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn’t all she should be,” Geosteady partly writes.

“I love her and it is the beginning of everything. However thin/thick, rich/poor, beautiful/ugly, old/young you’re, it is better to be hated for what you are than to be loved for what you are not,” he added.

“I want this to be your life mama coz I found it worth living. NJAGALA GWE (It’s you that I love) Hindu Kay. Happy Valentines Everyone.”

Upon coming across Geosteady’s post, Hindu as well shared her love on her social media platforms where she wrote:

“My forever Valentine, I must have done something good to deserve a partner like you baba! I love you Hassan wange. In this life and the next, you’re mine Geosteady.”

Love is in the air!