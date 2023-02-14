Local rapper Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju has labeled Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) leaders as ‘failures’ saying they are all useless.

Gravity Omutujju stung the members of the association saying they don’t add any value or impact on the association and artists under their umbrella since they don’t render any support to them.

The “Jjenje Mukituli” rapper attacked UMA members as he was responding to a question that needed him to make a reply about a post they made blaming him for scoffing at Jose Chameleone’s “Gwanga Mujje” concert that did not take place.

For that matter, he openly disclosed how he is not under UMA.

Also Read: Kapa Cat asks Gravity to clear her concert performance balance

He also said that he does not want to know what the association represents because they are a bunch of useless individuals as he diluted their comment about his opinion on Jose Chameleone’s concert.

He went ahead and called out the UMA members for not extending support to ailing singer-cum-actress Evelyn Nakabira alias Evelyn Love when she needed them the most.

He further reasoned that there are more important issues that UMA needs to deal with rather than just focusing and concentrating on the opinions he gives as an individual.