Marthar Chitto, real name Ritah Marthar Nakitto, features renowned Saxophonist Michael Kitanda on her new song titled ‘Kantambule Nawe’.

Marthar Chitto is a fast-rising female vocalist. She is a Gospel and Soul music enthusiast who prides herself on doing music with a deep-lying message.

In ‘Kantambule Nawe’ (loosely translated to mean “Let Me Walk With You”), Marthar Chitto reassures to walk with her lover all the way.

The lyrics written by Marthar are easily relatable to by most people in love and other romantic relationships.

Marthar Chitto says she decided to release the love song on Valentine’s Day because she felt it is the perfect day to represent the true feelings of the song.

“I wrote this song from the bottom of my heart. It was actually meant to be a Gospel song but when I went to the studio, Brian Beats told me to give it a little twist,” she told Mbu.ug.

“That is how I was able to create Kantambule Nawe. Michael Kitanda came in and gave it a fresh feel with his saxophone so I feel like Valentine’s Day was the perfect moment for me to introduce my baby to the world. It is also my first official song.”

Marthar Chitto is a church girl and has been performing in Church. She is also an Afro-Soul musician focused on inspiring lives and restoring hope in people through her music.

The audio was produced by Brian Beats and the music video was directed and shot by Keith Enock. Take a gaze below: