Band singer Sarah Zawedde is reported to have fallen in a bathroom and injured her arm according to information reaching us.

Sarah Zawedde is mostly known for her songs Kambere Nawe, Koona Endongo, Ndi Mukazi, Nkulinze, among others.

Despite having gained popularity as a solo singer, Zawedde has in recent years been performing with a band at different local hangouts.

The latest news concerning her health was revealed via her social media accounts.

The songstress is said to have fallen in a bathroom on Sunday night at her home and the impact of the fall left her with a fractured arm.

A photo of her arm wrapped in bandages was shared on her Facebook page by an admin and it was revealed that she is receiving medical care.

“Dear friends, fans, and family, Sarah got a bathroom accident last night, please keep her in your prayers,” the caption reads.

She joins the growing list of celebrities including Catherine Kusasira, Samson Kasumba, and Hon. Agnes Nandutu to have experienced bathroom falls.

We wish her a quick recovery!