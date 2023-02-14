Born on 14th February 1983, Ugandan Businessman Sully Kabangala Mbuga turns forty years old today and his wife Jalia Vivienne Mbuga has penned a sweet birthday message to him.

In 2016, SK Mbuga wedded his significant other Mrs. Jalia Vivienne Mbuga in a glamorous wedding that made headlines.

The wedding was estimated to have cost nearly a billion shillings and was attended by several renowned public figures and celebrities.

Their marriage is not entirely a bed of roses as they have often been on the verge of splitting over a number of issues.

Jalia Vivienne Mbuga hugs her husband SK Mbuga

Nonetheless, they have stuck together and they continue to strengthen their bond with each day that goes by.

As the STV Uganda CEO turns a new age today, Jalia has written a special message for him in which she applauds his intelligence and kind heart.

“Happy 40th birthday to the man who swept me off my feet with his intelligence and kind heart. Am so proud of us even thou the ups and downs when love hasn’t felt like enough, we always find each other,” Jalia writes.

“Just make a wish papa Aylah and it will come true. Love you always SK Mbuga. You showed me love that I never experienced before. You’re always there no matter the sun or rain with a love so deep like the sea.”

Happy 40th birthday SK Mbuga!