From Social Media influencing, Iconic Kent Kris, real name Allan Kato dreams of becoming one of the most celebrated Media Personalities in Uganda and he has a plan for it.

Family background

Allan Kato a.k.a Iconic Kent Kris was born on 13th November 2003 in Kampala, Uganda. He grew up in the Kawempe division where he was raised by a single mother. Kent Kris is the last born in his family and has six sisters and one twin brother.

Early life and Education

Iconic Kent Kris attended Makerere Primary School and Kasubi Family Primary School for primary level and later joined New Styles S.S for high school. He never went far with his education and therefore stopped in high school.

Career

Iconic Kent Kris regards himself as one of the best local Social Media Influencers. He is also a Fashionista and a YouTuber with a growing fanbase.

He runs a foundation through which he helps a lot of poor families and children in his home village. Kent Kris has over 500K+ followers on Instagram and 15k+ subscribers on YouTube where he collaborates with brands, affiliate marketing, and selling promos and ADs using his handles.

Inspirations

Iconic Kent Kris is inspired by lots of celebrities and successful entrepreneurs in Uganda. He is a big fan of Bobi Wine, Fik Fameica, Spice Diana, Eddy Kenzo, Abyranz, Sheebah, among others.

He is also inspired by Ugandan businessmen like Hamis Kiggundu, SK Mbuga, and Godfrey Kirumira. “Those people have inspired me a lot and that’s why I am working so hard to make sure I can be like them,” he says.

Achievements

At the age of 18 in 2022, Iconic Kent Kris says he managed to buy his first piece of land worth Ugx30M in Kampala and built rentals on it. Together with his sisters, he later also helped build his mum a house.

Awards

Iconic Kent Kris has been nominated for several awards and he has won a couple of them in these respective categories:

Male Influencer of the Year

Male Fashionista

Famous Fashion King of the year

Male most dressed influencer

Male Model of the year

Life/ Style Fashion Icon

Fashion Icon of the year

Future Plans

Kent Kris dreams of becoming a reputable TV and Radio Personality. To achieve that, he plans to go back to school so that he can achieve his dream career.

“My love for entertainment inspires me to become a media personality so that I can hang out with my favorite celebrities,” Kent Kris tells us.

He also yearns to become a real estate investor in the future and has his sights set on working hard to achieve it all.