Novice promoter Biggie Events, legally known as Mariam Mutakubwa, shed tears over the harsh criticism she has received about Jose Chameleone’s “Gwanga Mujje” concert.

Promoter Biggie shed tears as she expressed her disappointment in Gravity Omutujju saying he wouldn’t have been the one to criticize Jose Chameleone’s concert that she has toiled to organize for all this long.

What hurts her the most is that when Gravity was stranded with his concerts in 2022, he reached out to her and requested that she buys off his extra shows which she did. She adds that she also gave him some extra money besides concert money that he is yet to clear to date.

The fact that he watched him on TV bashing Chameleone’s concert leaves her baffled. Gravity also claimed that even the rescheduled show might flop.

Why Biggie Events? Chameleone on working with female promoter on 2023 concert See more

Several other critics have put Biggie under pressure saying she failed to come up with a consolidated and conclusive promotional strategy with a few days remaining before the concert.

Some even speculated that Chameleone would fox being present on the show if Biggie failed to promote the show well as expected of a show of its magnitude and by then “Wale Wale” singer was out of the country.

Fortunately, Chameleone returned and they embarked on drives around the city and carried out sold advertisements through different media outlets.

When Gravity was asked to make a comment about why he made Biggie break down, he denied being indebted to Biggie but rather claimed that Biggie’s mother is the only one who gave him money and not her.

On that note, he maintained that Biggie doesn’t owe him a single penny in his life. Take a gaze at the video below: