Singer Mark Bugembe alias Bucha Man has revealed that he is in preparations of getting introduced to his wife Mama Ghetto, born Claire Nanganja’s parents very soon.

The former Firebase crew Vice President dropped the hint as he was responding to a question about when he plans to legalize his relationship with Mama Ghetto.

He responded by stating how he is thankful to her for having stood by him for this long, through thick and thin.

He then explained that for a long he has been planning to visit Mama Ghetto’s parents to officialize their affairs and according to him, the time is now.

Bucha Man narrated that by the time he met Mama Ghetto, he was already a responsible man with several children that he was taking care of.

He says that from the word go, he used to tell Mama Ghetto that he was organizing something special for her and even promised to spend his life with her way back then when she was even still in school reasoning that he found something so special about her adding that their love bonds pretty well.

For that matter, he vowed to treat Mama Ghetto to a reputable marital function as the two will be making their romance official.

The most interesting part that the nation will anticipate is how they will execute a Rastafarian-fashioned introduction that only a few people know or have ever seen.

Mama Ghetto is clearly very proud and anticipates for the day to come to life. The couple is blessed with five children.