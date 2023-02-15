Before the year ends, Dr. Kulthum Nabunya and her husband Eng. Akram Gumisiriza will be the new parents in town.

The update about Hajjati Kulthum Gumisiriza being heavily pregnant came up on Valentine’s Day as disclosed by the love of her life Eng. Akram.

The development came to light as Eng. Akram was asked to bring Hajjati Kulthum to share her plans for the lover’s day and how she planned to spend it.

During that moment, Eng. Akram noted that Hajjati Kulthum was home resting since she is baking a ban in her oven and he didn’t want to stress her with the up and down movements.

When asked to reveal how old her pregnancy is, he kept tight-lipped. He only stated that will be welcoming their first child as a married couple soon.

Dr. Akram also disclosed that he is still spending some quality time in Uganda as he takes good care of his wife probably till she gives birth and that is when he might return to South Africa.

When the couple gives birth, the newborn baby will be Kulthum’s second child since she gave birth to a baby boy for the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte.

We congratulate the couple on their fruitful night duties.