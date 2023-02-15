Last year saw a number of National Unity Platform (NUP) top leaders hold glamorous marital functions to make their relationships official.

The leaders came under scrutiny by the public and their critics who mocked them for holding lit weddings every other weekend.

Somehow, they ceased a bit and, of course, the criticism went mute till the year ended with the last to person hold a blistering function was Makindye East MP, Hon. Derrick Nyeko was introduced by the love of his life to her parents.

Kyengera Town Council Mayor Mathias Walukagga has also dropped a hint of holding a dazzling martial function before the year ends.

Also Read: I want Lwasa to be my Bestman as I marry Diana Nabatanzi – Walukagga

The National Unity Platform (NUP) member said that he will be making his relationship official with the love of his life this year.

Walukagga made the statements as he celebrated Valentine’s Day. When he was asked whether he believes in Valentine’s Day.

He said that he does not celebrate the day as he only recalls negative things about it.

He explained that the losses he incurred from about five shows he organised on Valentine’s Day made him hate it but he notes that he respects people who find joy in it.