Netizens have failed to believe Ykee Benda received a gift of a watch worth USD3000 (over UGX11M) from his lover on Valentine’s Day.

As different couples shared flowers, love letters, chocolate, stockings, and boxers, Mpaka Records boss Ykee Benda also received love from his lover.

Ykee who has been in Saudi Arabia for a couple of days was given a ‘Mini Focus’ watch which he said is valued at $3000 and a love letter.

Showing off his new watch, Ykee Benda left the caption; “She said bruv; I like the way you handle me, she went and spent $3000 on a watch. She’s truly one of a kind.”

It didn’t take long before the Twitter VAR officials went to the monitor and dissected the provided information for a couple of minutes.

Upon returning with the verdict, several netizens failed to accept the $3000 price tag. Local TikToker Sammie Manini believes the watch costs only €44 (about UGX173,000).

Many tweeps then advised Ykee Benda to tell her girlfriend to get a refund of the watch as others cautioned him to stop telling lies in this dot com era.