NRG Radio Uganda presenter Sheila Saltofte a.k.a Salta showed off her new Australian lover identified as Johannes on Valentine’s Day.

In December 2021, Salta publicly revealed how she had ended her longtime relationship with Maxim ‘Maxxi Kizito’ Steurbaut which had lasted over eight years.

Her revelation came after just over a year after Maxxi proposed to her and asked her to be his wife, to which she responded affirmatively.

According to Salta, they mutually decided to end the relationship and settled to be friends over private matters that she did not reveal.

Maxxi has since moved on with a new lover and by the looks of it, Sheilah Salta has as well found a new lover to keep her warm and cuddled up.

The mother of one shared photos kissing her new lover identified as Johannes, an Australian Environmentalist, and Traveller living in Uganda.

According to sources, the two have been seeing each other since the end of last year and decided to make it public on Valentine’s Day.

Congratulations Salta!