Prima Kardashi’s Valentine’s Day seems not to have been her best if we are to go by what she wrote on social media, supposedly directed toward her ex-lover Geosteady.

Yesterday, Hassan Kigozi a.k.a Geosteady left many netizens in shock after she confessed and reassured his love for Hindu Kay.

Previous months had seen him frolic with his baby mama Prima Kardashi but their reunion ended right after his Dine With Geosteady mini-concert.

According to Prima, she is the reason for the considerable short-term success Geosteady has achieved in recent months.

Prima states that since they broke up in 2019, the Wakyuka singer had never produced a hit song until Sembera which was released in November 2022.

Prima Kardashi believes her role as a vixen in the Sembera visuals made the song a big deal and she also states strongly that she is the brains behind the successful mini-concert.

“From 2019 when we broke up, “love wins” failed to produce a hit song. Lol. Those trolling my name should just come kiss it,” Prima wrote on Facebook.

“I gave u a successful show tf. Some fans shud just keep quiet. 2023 I bet for another Banga,” she added.