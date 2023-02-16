Jose Chameleone has vowed to celebrate Bobi Wine’s next birthday with a bang and promises to gift him a goat, a cow, and flowers.

Every 12th of February has been christened the ‘Bobi Wine Day’ in Uganda as several music fans and political enthusiasts celebrate Hon. Robert Kyaguklanyi Ssentamu’s birthday.

Having been born on 12th February 1982, Bobi Wine celebrated his 41st birthday on Sunday and social media was filled with photos of him as fellow celebrities and fans wished him a happy birthday.

Jose Chameleone, however, was not among those who spent a minute to wish the NUP leader a happy birthday, something which raised a few eyebrows.

While speaking to renowned journalist Isaac Katende a.k.a Kasuku though, Chameleone revealed that he forgot about Bobi’s birthday because he was solving his concert mishaps.

It should be remembered that the Leone Island boss was faced with a big blow after heavy winds floored the stage on which he was set to perform at his Gwanga Mujje concert on Friday 10th February.

Chameleone has, however, vowed to make it up to Bobi Wine on his next birthday next year. He also promised to give him a goat and a cow, plus flowers to celebrate his 42nd birthday.

“Send my regards to the principal. I was not able to send you my birthday shoutouts because I was still solving my issues but you will still have another birthday next year. I will send my regards then, plus flowers, a goat, and a cow,” Chameleone said.