Singer Jennifer “Full Figure” Nakanguubi has vehemently come out and explained why she ditched the Eagles Production band.

Full Figure opened up about why she quit band music groups saying ladies in those groups face a lot of sexual harassment from their bosses.

She recounted that when she joined the Eagles Production band back then when they were still based at Calendar in Makindye, she experienced a lot of staff from the group’s proprietors.

While narrating her story, Full Figure noted that the bosses of the band were mean and would rarely offer female artists a chance to perform or showcase their talents if they refused to sleep with them.

The mother of one claims that when she saw that sleeping with female artists was the order of the day at the Eagles Production band, she secretly told Ronald Mayinja that she wouldn’t cope with the vice and decided to quit the group.

She also stressed that the bosses at the band would use female artists one after the other till the sequence was complete.

She then switched to Diamond Production but still found the same vice eating up the group. Part of the members had formed couples whereas others only had sex with female artists just for fun.

For that matter, Full Figure totally quit bands and she tried her luck with Chance Nalubega who gave her the chance of practicing her talent without any strings attached.

Based on the experience she went through, Full Figure says she cannot permit any of her children to join music band groups.