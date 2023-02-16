During a press conference held on Wednesday, Full Figure asked the media to stop giving local rapper Gravity Omutujju attention because he is not worth it.

Rapper Gereson Wabuyu a.k.a Gravity Omutujju is fast becoming the public enemy in the music industry, majorly because of the statements he made after the Gwanga Mujje concert stage mishap.

After netizens and a couple of artists questioned his Gravity’s reaction to Chameleone’s misery, Jennifer Nakangubi a.k.a Full Figure has also joined in.

During Wednesday’s presser, Full Figure noted that Gravity was wrong for celebrating a fellow artist’s misery.

She also wondered how the media continues to give him attention by hosting him on different television, YouTube, and radio shows after what he did.

“It is so sad that some people go on to show that they are mightier than God. I kindly urge for solidarity amongst entertainment shows. We have several TV stations and YouTubers here. It hurts so much for someone doing an entertainment show to be hosting Gravity yet you very well know that there is no relevance in what he is going to say,” Full Figure said.

“How can you host a faded artist like Bitone who claims Chameleone called him asking to write a song for him? Can you imagine? We have failed to do things that have a positive impact on this country.”

Full Figure further maintained that the traditional trio consisting of Bebe Cool, Chameloeone, and Bobi Wine must be respected and celebrated always.

“I cannot start saying I am better than Spice Diana or Sheebah. They came and did way better than me. There are three men; Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, and Chameleone, they are in their own category whether you want it or not. They have to be respected. Respect the legends!”

Watch more of what she had to say below: