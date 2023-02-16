House of Prayer Ministries Church leader, Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s wife, Susan Makula’s mother is reportedly not doing well health-wise.

Based on the reports obtained, Pastor Bugingo’s mother-in-law is bedridden at an undisclosed health facility in Kampala.

Reports further reveal that Susan Makula’s mother is on life support as she battles an illness that was not disclosed to the public.

The news about Susan Makula’s mother being bedridden was shared by Kasuku and Full Figure as they discussed how a certain woman one time went public and claimed to have birthed her.

The topic that brought about mentioning the health status of Susan Makula’s ailing mother was in regard to the recent boy who was seen in a trending video along with his mother being forced to leave a family to which she claimed he belonged but DNA tests proved otherwise.

They also hinted at how a certain lady once claimed to have birthed singer Irene Namatovu but the allegations were untrue.

During the long conversation, Full Figure advised men to sometimes secretly carry out DNA tests for their children to be sure about paternity.