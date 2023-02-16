A section of music analysts, producers, and critics have bashed singer Eddy Kenzo following the release of the visuals for the “Born In Africa” remake he shared recently online.

The increased criticism has risen based on how he poorly executed the introduction, bridge, and verses of the song that many have termed as an injustice done to the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s song.

Kenzo is not the first Ugandan artist to redo the late Lutaaya’s ‘Born In Africa’ song as it was previously done by Lyto Boss and Bebe Cool who at least tried to produce better works.

The Big Talent Entertainment boss dropped the remake during the release of his ‘Made In Africa’ album release on 29th April 2021 and decided to share the video this week.

Also Read: Big Eye: Eddy Kenzo blocked me when I asked for connections

Producer Paddy Man has also shared his thought about the song that Eddy Kenzo released.

He stated that he is very disappointed in Kenzo for going to the studio and spoiling a beautiful and very rich song to that extent.

He went ahead to state that the song was too big for Kenzo to redo and he couldn’t even manage to execute a quarter of its depth.

Paddy Man warned Big Eye not to attempt redoing the same song saying he will delete it wherever he will find it in his voice.

He made the statements after Big Eye took to his socials and claimed that he felt he would execute the song better than Eddy Kenzo if he is permitted.