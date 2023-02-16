Pastor Wilson Bugembe is grateful that Jose Chameleone has turned to God following the mishaps he faced during his ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert last Friday.

On Friday 10th February, heavy winds threw the stage off its hinges and down to the ground at Lugogo Cricket Oval leading to the postponement of Chameleone’s concert.

According to those close to the singer, he has been dealing with the unfortunate events with prayer and his comrades including Full Figure thanked God for having saved his life.

Celebrity pastor Wilson Bugembe as well believes the stage mishap was a blessing in disguise because a lot could have turned out worse.

Biggie Events breaks down in tears over increased criticism towards Jose Chameleone’s concert See more

Bugembe notes that the stage falling before fans flocked to the venue and before Chameleone started performing was a strong message to the singer.

He also applauded the singer and the organizer of the show Biggie Events for being strong under the circumstances and for turning to God in such trying times.

The Light the World Ministries, Nansana pastor made the remarks while praying for the singer to have a successful rescheduled concert slated for 24th February.