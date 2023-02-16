On Wednesday, singer-cum-politician Bobi Wine visited the late Mowzey Radio’s final resting place in Kagga, Nakawuka to pay his respects.

Born on 25th January 1985, Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo popularly known as Mowzey Radio (RIP) would be celebrating his 38th birthday on 25th January 2023.

The Goodlyfe Crew singer died on 1st February 2018 at Case Clinic from a blood clot in his brain which was sustained in a bar brawl in Entebbe.

Mowzey Radio’s legacy lives on through his music and family, and his birthday is always celebrated by his fans.

On Wednesday, together with David Lewis Rubongoya and Nubian Li, Bobi Wine visited Mowzey Radio’s final resting place in Kagga, Nakawuka.

In the photos shared, they are seen paying their respects, placing flowers on the late singer’s grave, and enjoying light moments with his mother Ms. Jane Kasubo, and his siblings.

Bobi Wine also played a few songs for the late singer before saying a few prayers together with his team and the family.

“We passed by the Late Mowzey Radio’s mother in Kagga, Nakawuka. We prayed with the family and paid respects to our fallen brother. May his soul continue resting in peace,” Bobi Wine wrote on social media.