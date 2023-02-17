Events promoter Andrew Alfonso Mukasa alias Bajjo Events regrets attacking singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine during the 2021 general elections.

During the election period, the nation was divided with some people supporting the ruling party whereas others supported the opposition.

Bobi Wine being the leader of the strongest opposition party had some of his fans and supporters cross to the ruling party including the likes of Bajjo who had been his long-term friend.

When Bajjo crossed over, he several times took to his social media accounts and launched scorching attacks toward Bobi Wine and other opposition leaders until the election period got done.

To cut the long story short, he has today come out and tried to clean up his name about the videos he made attacking Bobi Wine during the elections.

He stated that he has never had any ill intentions toward Bobi Wine. He went on to note that he was possessed and does not even recall what had happened to him when he recorded himself attacking Bobi.

Bajjo is known for being a controversial events promoter and recently, he has been involved in a heated exchange of words with Mpaka Records boss Ykee Benda.