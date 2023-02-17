Renowned Ugandan media personality and content creator Isaac Daniel Katende, popularly known as Kasuku Kuku Wazabanga has graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Community Psychology.

Kasuku a.k.a Kuku Wazabanga is among the thousands of students who have graduated from Makerere University’s 73rd Graduation ceremony.

The Dembe FM and Spark TV presenter has been pursuing a course in Community Psychology for the past three years at the top Ugandan university.

Speaking to Mbu.ug, Kasuku revealed that it has not been the easiest of periods to complete the degree although he managed to achieve the feat within three years.

The usually controversial YouTuber’s journey in journalism began at UMCAT School of Journalism and Media where he studied journalism and achieved a diploma.

He says that the new degree adds so much weight to his CV and he plans to change the world with the knowledge acquired thus far.

“I feel great. I want to change the world,” Kasuku told Mbu.ug before adding, “to my followers, if you are not educated, leave me alone.”

Congratulations Kuku!