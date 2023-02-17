In his new song titled ‘Hamadi’, Ugandan rapper Daniel Lubwama Kigozi, popularly known as Navio brings back the classic memories of the golden generations.

The classics are hard to come by these days. Songs so rooted in the appreciation of our past, packaged for a future and yet so present with their content.

Navio alongside the late great Elly Wamala, have come together on a song that identifies exactly what it means to be Ugandan.

When Hamadi was first recorded half a century ago, it was a song that struck a chord with the people of the time. Real, uncompromising storytelling.

It was important to the family of Elly Wamala that Navio did the same. Real Hip Hop, real “bars” and putting a story in there worth telling.

Unlike many watered-down collaborations that have been made, this one makes no apologies. Elly tells a story of “Hamadi” and Navio tells us his own.

The beat composed by Aethan Music has a haunting shift from a simplistic melody to a grand opus of clean Hip Hop sound.

The song was recorded by Baru and the visuals were directed by Sasha Vybz. “The stamp of quality throughout the whole experience makes it a memorable gem to lead Hip Hop in 2023,” says Navio.

‘Hamadi’ is the first song playlisted on the “Vibes Out The East” project which is by far the most successful rap project since Navio’s “Pride” album to come out of the 256.

“We would like to thank the Wamala family for all of their aid and support during the making of this project,” Navio notes.

Take a gaze at the Hamadi visuals below: