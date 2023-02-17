Local socialite Bad Black, real name Shanitah Namuyimbwa, maintains that she will not apologize to anyone who did her wrong despite having plans of doing Umrah soon.

In her often controversial life, Bad Black has stepped on some toes. She also has received similar treatment on many occasions.

Through Snapchat, Mama Jonah states that at no point is she going to forgive those who have done her wrong just as she plans not to apologize to anyone she has wronged.

“Holy month is no way I want to let you know that I have no grudge on anyone in this world, and I will never apologize to anyone in this world who once did me the same thing,” she writes.

“Let Allah judge us accordingly. Am ready for the fire if that’s what it takes but (I’m) never to apologize for those I wronged and you did nothing back I’M SORRY,” she adds.

Bad Black, however, asks Allah to lead her well into the holy month and help heal her from her pride which she says came from her being independent at the age of sixteen.

She believes God always favors the honest heart and hence plans to fast and make a pilgrimage to Mecca to do Umrah.

May Allah led me into HolY month with spirit of truth how i feel, and heal me from pride. Tha only demon disturbing me is pride started taking care of myself at 16yrs have seen it all so i feel like lionesses. I know everything in the bible & Quran. God will favor honest heart. Pray for me. Those who ever think of my apology, I’m too proud. I only ask apology to ALLAH. BYEBYO NGENDA KUSIBA ATE NKOLE NE UMURA. Bad Black