Singer Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi is worried that with the increased rejections, men are going to stop making proposals to their lovers in public.

At the start of the week, many lovers across the world celebrated Valentine’s Day by sharing gifts, and flowers, and going on dates, among other things to prove their love.

On the internet, several videos made rounds showing men proposing to their lovers and asking for their hands in marriage.

With several being successful in their quest, some were treated with terrible embarrassment as their partners turned down the proposals.

My boyfriend hates being publicised – Winnie Nwagi See more

Having watched some of the videos, Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi has advised women to stop rejecting men’s proposals in public.

She has also aired her worry that with such increased embarrassing moments, men will stop displaying their affection publicly in fear of similar occurrences happening to them

“Eeh! The way women are turning down proposals lately…muli baka mbatidde. Ok if you don’t like the guy like that, at least you can pretend and say YES, then break it down for him after leaving the place,” Nwagi wrote on Snapchat.

“But that kind of embarrassment is not really nice, so mean actually. A guy out there with low self-esteem would never do it even if he loves his woman, not after all these videos goin’ around.

“You’re gonna make these men hate proposals. Mutusubya. Bambi poor souls… Personally, I wouldn’t do that to someone who has put in such effort. I’II rather play it cool than we sort ourselves after in the most polite way possible.”