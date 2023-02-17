Former media personality Tina Fierce has yet again opened a verbal attack against NBS TV’s After5 show presenter Sheilah Carol Gashumba.

It is clear that the two were not anywhere close to being friends before. Even after Tina Fierce left the country, she has always sent striking remarks toward Sheilah Gashumba.

Recently, Sheilah Gashumba launched her multimillion Gash Luxe shop which sells and deals in female outfits, has a make-up studio, and a bar business just a few weeks ago.

The shop is located in the heart of Kampala and there have been bad reports about Sheilah’s attitude based on how she handles customers.

Sheilah Gashumba’s bodyguards leave tongues wagging See more

Tina Fierce has decided to use the chance to sting her by saying that the new venture in which she reportedly invested over Shs200m will terribly fail.

She went ahead to note that the business will only remain open just for keeping up the status but in actual sense, it won’t be making a single profit.

That ka “business” mbu worth 200m (laughs out loud) will fail too it will stay open for “show” but the profits will be zero. This is no hate. It’s me understanding finance and investment. By end of year it will be one of those. Tina Fierce on Twitter