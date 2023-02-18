Ever since Big Talent Entertainment boss Edriisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo shared the official visuals for his remake of Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s ”Born In Africa” single, he has been on the bashing side from music critics.

Recently, his old friend Big Eye StarBoss also crucified him for poorly re-doing the song as he claimed that if he is availed the opportunity, he could even produce a better version than what Eddy Kenzo did.

All the negative comments were made as Eddy Kenzo had traveled to the USA for the Grammy Awards 2023 event.

Yesterday, Eddy Kenzo returned to the country to a heroic welcome from his fans.

Also Read: Big Eye blames Eddy Kenzo’s failure to win a Grammy on selfishness

During the press conference, Eddy Kenzo bragged he redid Philly Lutaaya’s ‘Born In Africa’ with an aim of making it known in different parts of the country.

He went on to state that the late Lutaaya has no song as big as any of his.

He stated that numbers don’t lie as he backed his argument by saying he has songs with hundreds of millions of views.