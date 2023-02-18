Ever since Big Talent Entertainment boss Edriisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo shared the official visuals for his remake of Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s ”Born In Africa” single, he has been on the bashing side from music critics.
Recently, his old friend Big Eye StarBoss also crucified him for poorly re-doing the song as he claimed that if he is availed the opportunity, he could even produce a better version than what Eddy Kenzo did.
All the negative comments were made as Eddy Kenzo had traveled to the USA for the Grammy Awards 2023 event.
Yesterday, Eddy Kenzo returned to the country to a heroic welcome from his fans.
Also Read: Big Eye blames Eddy Kenzo’s failure to win a Grammy on selfishness
During the press conference, Eddy Kenzo bragged he redid Philly Lutaaya’s ‘Born In Africa’ with an aim of making it known in different parts of the country.
He went on to state that the late Lutaaya has no song as big as any of his.
He stated that numbers don’t lie as he backed his argument by saying he has songs with hundreds of millions of views.
I made a remake of Philly Lutaaya’s ‘Born In Africa’ not because that I wanted it to elevate me to another level. Personally I reached and achieved my goals in music. I have songs that have 100s of millions of views.
His song has just a million veiws after so many years. That means Philly has no song that is bigger than any of mine. Numbers don’t lie. And I respect him so much and that is why I made a re-do of his song. I re-did the song to push it further to nations that don’t know it.Eddy Kenzo