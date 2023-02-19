Singer Eddy Kenzo has finally responded to the allegations singer Big Eye made saying he doesn’t give out contacts and connections to important individuals in the music industry.

Big Eye claimed that when he tried requesting Eddy Kenzo for international connections he blocked him.

While responding on the matter, Eddy Kenzo asked Big Eye StarBoss to return to his record label Big Talent Entertainment if he wants contacts and connections to established international artists.

“This is business. Music is business, don’t forget. Anyone who wants my help should come and ask for it. No one has ever come to me,” Kenzo said.

“Secondly, any artiste who feels they can no longer survive on their own should come and I sign them under my record label to promote them.

“A tree doesn’t move to find a bird. I cannot have sleepless nights to become who I am and then start moving around hunting for musicians to help. I hustle each and every day to make my people proud.”

During the interview, Eddy Kenzo also said he is not a politician to go around looking for people who need his support noting that those who need him, have to search for him wherever he is to render them his support.

I don’t try so hard to be close to anyone. I’m not a politician that I’m looking for support. I sell music and those who love it, enjoy it. Any musician who doesn’t like what I’m doing, do your thing; I will root for you. Eddy Kenzo

Big Eye was under Kenzo’s Big Talent Entertainment for a year before he left to start his own record label, Big Music Entertainment.