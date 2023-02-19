Singer Irene Ntale is unhappy about comments made by Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo when he revealed that he is a bigger star than Philly Bongole Lutaaya.

There is no way Lutaaya can be matched by any musician here today. Lutaaya was a composer, writer, producer and singer. He was an instrumentalist too. That is a gem. Tshaka Mayanja to ‘The Observer’ In 2017.

Six years later, Eddy Kenzo believes he is bigger!

“It’s at this point that I lost all the respect that I had for that man,” says Irene Ntale upon watching a video of Eddy Kenzo claiming to be bigger than Philly Bongole Lutaaya.

While at an interview, the Big Talent Ent. singer claimed to have the biggest songs in Uganda and used YouTube views to claim superiority over the late legendary singer.

Philly Bongole Lutaaya

The singer who just returned from the USA where he made history as the first Ugandan to be nominated at the Grammy awards said that he redid Lutaaya’s song ‘Born In Africa’ to give it a push.

“I remade Philly Lutaaya’s ‘Born In Africa’ not because I wanted it to elevate me to another level. Personally, I have achieved my goals in music,” Kenzo said.

“I have songs that have 100s of millions of views. His song has just a million views after so many years. That means Philly has no song that is bigger than any of mine. Numbers don’t lie,” he added.

Philly Lutaaya has no song bigger than any of mine – Eddy Kenzo See more

His statements seem to have ruffled a few feathers with several of his fellow artists, fans, and critics left in shock mostly because of his reasoning.

Irene Ntale particularly fails to wrap her mind around his claims and she believes Kenzo’s pride is getting to his head.

“Did Kenzo really compare himself to Philly Lutaaya? Wow, this industry keeps getting more interesting,” Ntale tweeted early on Sunday morning before saying he was wrong for those statements.

“One Grammy nomination and the man said he’s bigger than Philly! Man pride is such a bad thing,” she adds.