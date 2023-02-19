Among the thousands of students that graduated from Makerere University this week was musician Ava Peace who achieved a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences.

Makerere University’s 73rd graduation saw several students crowned degrees with different degrees at different levels including Peace Maureen Namugonza a.k.a Ava Peace.

While speaking to Mbu.ug, the singer who shot to the limelight in 2019 following the release of “Nsitula” revealed what a tough 3-year journey it has been for her.

Ava who could not hide her excitement told us that she spent sleepless nights reading and sacrificed a lot of time to achieve her dream.

“It feels great. A lot of excitement, fear, pride, more confidence,” Ava Peace told Mbu before adding, “it took me sleepless nights reading.”

Being an artist, Ava had challenges of tests colliding with her performances and her fellow students always challenged her to do more. Others didn’t think she would make it.

“There was colliding time of tests and shows, students expecting more from me and people expecting me to give up in a short period of time,” she remembers.

The Kiboko singer now intends to use her degree and knowledge gained to positively impact society, using her innovative ideas to leave a legacy.

“I desire to become a Philanthropist and start up NGOs in the future, open up a school, and give back to the community. Being innovative, I have new ideas,” she mentioned.

Ava Peace tips her fellow graduands to continue working hard now that they are joining the actual world of the real hustle.

“To all my fellows, congratulations. It’s great we made it but let’s not stop here. Let us all go and look out for those jobs too. Let’s work smart, pray hard, and above all, love ourselves,” she added.

Congratulations to you Ava and all the other graduands!