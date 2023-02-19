Singer Maureen Nantume is one of the very artists in the Ugandan music industry who are considered as polite and humble for the period they have lasted in the business.

It is actually very rare to find her involved in verbal attacks and fights with media personalities or with fellow artists.

Based on her humble background, she also doesn’t describe herself as a ‘fighter’ like many people would prefer especially when they become successful after long strides of hustling.

Actually, she says she has never won a fight in her life and based on how far she can remember, the last time she was in a fight as a member of the Eagles group, she says she could have lost that fight as well.

“I don’t consider myself a fighter because I have never won a fight,” Maureen Nantume said.

“The last time I got into a fight was when I was still a member of the Eagles group, and I believe I might have lost that one,” she added.

Recently, Maureen Nantume had taken a musical break after giving birth. The good news now, however, is that she has bounced back and had a new jam out.

On the new jam dubbed Teweyisako, Maureen Nantume features Mawokota MP Dr. Hilderman.