Leone Island Music Empire boss Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has openly disclosed that he broke down when he was informed that his “Gwanga Mujje” concert stage had collapsed.

Jose Chameleone stressed that the moment was really heartbreaking and demoralizing as he couldn’t take in the news of the sudden collapse of the stage for his show that was slated to happen on the 10th of February 2023.

In his mind, the self-styled Music Doctor thought the stage could be fixed ASAP and the show could go on.

But upon contacting Steve Jean, he was assured how it could not be fixed within the few hours that were remaining before the concert started.

In that moment, he remembers feeling empty, drained of all his energy.

Chameleons says that he was told to stay in his hotel room and but he couldn’t keep calm until he reached the venue to witness what exactly had happened.

“When I was given the news, I lost energy and I was really really heartbroken. For that, I don’t want to lie to the public,” he says.

“In that moment, I went to the bathroom and looked at myself in the mirror at the hotel where I was. Tears rolled down my cheeks.

“I could not imagine what had befallen me. I felt really bad and not because of the losses that I had incurred,” Chameleone narrates.

The “Kipepewo” singer goes on to stress that he started his music career not to gain fame but out of passion and when the demand for his music increased, he had to go commercial.

He vows that on 24th February, the concert must happen. He also thanked Bobi Wine among many of his friends who gave him a phone call showing concern about the unfortunate thing that had happened to him.