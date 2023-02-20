We are delighted to inform you that Evelyn Nakabira, better known as Evelyn Love/Lagu, is apparently living a much-improved lifestyle.

This is after the singer-cum-actress testified in Church about how she was blessed with a new ride and a house to ease the pressure of rent.

The “Ogumanga” singer was blessed with the two properties after she sold off her own home in a bid to rise money for her medication as she tried to source funds to help in her treatment.

During that period, she was financially stricken as she had to even call up for a car wash fund project to help raise millions of shillings to fly to Turkey for a kidney transplant.

Unfortunately, when she touched base in Turkey and got checked into the hospital, she was advised that her health condition couldn’t support the transplant process and she was advised to continue with the dialysis treatment.

Since then, Evelyn Lagu survives on dialysis. The treatment that she gets every week costs about Shs300k per week.

The ride that was given to her, will help in easing her transport since she will be moving a lot more comfortably compared to when she had to hire one or hop on boda-bodas.

Evelyn Lagu is still battling with kidney and heart complications that have seen her life deteriorate but as of now, she is gradually improving healthwise.