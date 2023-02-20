According to PluggedDaily, American Actor Wendell Pierce is set for his second visit to Uganda this year in May.

Wendell Edward Pierce (born December 8, 1963) is an American actor and businessman. He first gained recognition portraying the role of Detective Bunk Moreland in the acclaimed HBO drama series The Wire from 2002 to 2008.

His roles in different series and films including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Malcom X, Treme, Suits, Four, and Burning Cane, among many others have distinguished him as a prominent Actor over the years.

Wendell Pierce first visited Uganda over 25 years ago in 1998 during Ugandan-American actor, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine’s return to visit his parents.

PluggedDaily understands that Wendell will attend the Uganda Communications Commission-organized Uganda Film Festival in May.

“Yes, Wendell has confirmed and is planning to attend the 10th anniversary of the Uganda Film Festival with me this coming May 30th – June, and, 2023 to celebrate the 2oth Anniversary since the premiere of Biro back in 2003,” Ntare told PluggedDaily.

In recent years, Uganda has been a host to several global film, music, and sports stars. We cannot wait to have Wendell here too.