Theron Music duo Kataleya and Kandle relive village life in the visuals for their new 2023 song ‘Onsanze Ndaba’.

Shot by Zero One Media, the ‘Onsanze Ndaba’ visuals give you a sight of the village life that many people miss so dearly.

From the concept, outfits, extras, and how the videographer uses the scenery to portray the beauty of Uganda, it is a video not to skip.

Learning from the relationship red flags and past experiences, Kataleya and Kandle’s new song ‘Onsanze Ndaba’ might equip you to stay woke in tricky relationship situations.

The song produced by Nessim is melodic from the word go and even without full knowledge about the meaning beneath the lyrics, the rhythm will grab your attention.

Listening to the lyrics, the duo sings about how they are now woke and cannot fall victim to heartbreakers anymore.

Sang in Luganda, ‘Onsanze Ndaba’ is a Luganda phrase that can be translated to mean “You Found Me Wide Awake”. It emphasizes being woke and aware of the situation around you.

About Kataleya and Kandle

Kataleya & Kandle is a Ugandan music duo consisting of Kataleya & Kandle. The female music duo is managed by Theron Music Records since 2021.

Before joining the music industry, Kataleya (Hadijah Namakula) and Kandle (Rebecca Nabatuusa) met each other at a birthday party and became close friends.

Kataleya and Kandle competed in a music competition before receiving the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that altered their lives of being discovered and signed by Theron Music in 2021.

The Afrobeat, Pop, and Zouk duo hit the Ugandan music market as the new female singing duo with their debut single “Muzibe wa Love“, released in 2021.

They have since churned out several bangers including Do Me, Njagala Money, Nkunonya, Tonnafuya, Hallelujah, among others.

Listen to their new song ‘Onsanze Ndaba’ below: