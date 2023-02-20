This Sunday, Kampala’s biggest meat and music plot by the lakeside, Roast and Rhyme returns with a fun-packed edition dubbed “Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam.”

Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo which has hosted several editions of Roast and Rhyme is expected to be packed again on Sunday 26th February.

The Reggae Ragga Nyam, Nyam edition is always a much-anticipated event as it hosts a number of activities for revelers including meat roasting, feasting, and Reggae Ragga music.

Reggae-themed colored picnic outfits usually rock the family day which features lots of games for the kids to enjoy alongside their parents.

Music lovers always have a close-up experience with their stars and in this edition, renowned Reggae music legend Maddox Ssemanda Ssematimba is slated to headline the performances.

Nutty Neithan, Rickman, and many other performers are also expected to put up spirited live performances by the lakeside.

To crown off the party, there will be an after-party headlined by Uganda’s best Deejays.