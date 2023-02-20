Last week, a video showing local rapper Gereson Wabuyu a.k.a Gravity Omutujju punching a reveler off stage caused an uproar amongst netizens.

In the video that went viral online, Gravity is seen singing for his fans at an unidentified hangout spot before a reveler jumps on stage.

As Gravity tries to walk away supposedly avoiding the fan, he follows him around the stage with his sleeves folded and his arm slightly raised.

It doesn’t take long before the rapper stretched out his left hand and punches the fan right in his face and continues with his performance as if nothing happened.

Upon being shared online, the video has caused talk with netizens questioning its timing and the rapper’s violent ways.

A couple of critics claim the video is from way back and it was only brought back to life after Gravity’s comments towards Chameleone’s failed ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert.

Others, however, believe it is recent and portrays what a violent character the rapper is to a point that he left a fan floored with such a sucker punch.

“Who does he think he is?” Ibrahim Platnumz questions on Twitter before another user adds, “This was in self-defense.”

Take a gaze at the video below and judge for yourself: