After a couple of years at Next Media’s NBS TV, Sheilah Gashumba and Sheila ‘Salta’ Saltoft have officially parted ways with the Naguru-based media station.

Sheilah Gashumba joined Next Media to present the After 5 show together with Douglas Lwanga, MC Kats, DJ Roja, and DVJ Mercy on 5th November 2021.

15 months later, she has moved on to a new radio station in town, NRG Radio Uganda, where she intends to make her dream career on radio.

The same applies to Sheila Saltoft a.k.a Salta who joined NBS TV in January 2020 to co-host the Katch Up show.

Their departure from Next Media has been announced on Monday evening via Twitter.

A few days ago Sheilah Gashumba also revealed that she had moved on to NRG Radio Uganda to join a host of other local stars including Etania Mutoni, Zion Kente, among others.

Salta had also already joined the new station in January. Before joining Next Media, Salta was working at Urban Television and Gashumba was at NTV Uganda.

An official statement released by Next Media on Monday evening revealed how the pair had ended their time at the Naguru-based station.

Next Media went on to appreciate their efforts while working at the Naguru station and wished them the best of luck in their next endeavors.

We wish the pair all the best at their new home!