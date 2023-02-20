Online violence took its toll in the third week of February 2023 as celebrities reacted to Eddy Kenzo’s claims that his songs are bigger than the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s. Ex-lovers Geosteady and Prima Kardashi as well let the public in on their secrets.

In the weekly wrap-up, we look at the stories on this website that you have read the most. The biggest story this week has been Jose Chameleone promising to give Bobi Wine flowers, a goat, and a cow on his next birthday.

After Prima Kardashi claimed to be the reason for Geosteady’s recent success, the singer retaliated by terming her “broke” and also promised to reveal the reasons behind her frequent visits abroad.

The 73rd Makerere University graduation saw thousands of students crowned with degrees to cap their education. Renowned media personality Kasuku was among those and he talked to Mbu about his journey at the university.

Take a gaze at the top 10 stories that were read the most on Mbu.ug below:

Chameleone promises to give Bobi Wine flowers, a goat and a cow on his next birthday

Chameleone promises to give Bobi Wine flowers, a goat and a cow on his next birthday See more

YOU’RE BROKE! Geosteady Tears Prima Kardashi Apart

Kasuku Graduates, Reveals Next Plans

Kasuku Graduates, Reveals Next Plans See more

Biggie Events breaks down in tears over increased criticism towards Jose Chameleone’s concert

Biggie Events breaks down in tears over increased criticism towards Jose Chameleone’s concert See more

You failed to produce a hit song without me – Prima Kardashi fires back at Geosteady

You failed to produce a hit song without me – Prima Kardashi fires back at Geosteady See more

Irene Ntale: I’ve lost all the respect I had for Eddy Kenzo

Your Shs200m shop will make zero profits – Tina Fierce stings Sheillah Gashumba

Your Shs200m shop will make zero profits – Tina Fierce stings Sheillah Gashumba See more

Philly Lutaaya has no song bigger than any of mine – Eddy Kenzo

Philly Lutaaya has no song bigger than any of mine – Eddy Kenzo See more

It’s You! – Geosteady Reassures Love To Hindu Kay, Reveals Her Strengths

SK Mbuga Turns 40: Jalia Vivienne’s Sweet Birthday Message To Hubby

The End!