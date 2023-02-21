Veteran musician and humanitarian Halima Namakula has vowed to arrest and detain a rising artist we only identified as Trevor who redid her song without her consent.

Halima Namaukula sent out a stern warning to the rising artist saying it is very wrong of him to re-do any artist’s song without their consent.

Based on an audio clip obtained by Mbu. ug, the seemingly upset Halima Namakula is heard asking the rising artist who had sent her a sample of the remake of her “Ekimbewo” to delete it from all music streaming platforms.

Halima Namakula went on to ask the rising artist not to make her lose her cool by doing the simplest of things and leave her songs since she is not interested in anyone re-doing her music as we have lately seen a couple of artists redoing veteran musicians’ songs.

Fresh Daddy expresses interest in single Halima Namakula See more

The bitter Halima further warned Trevor that if she happens to listen to her song redone by him play on any radio station or media outlet, she will hunt and sue him for playing with her intellectual music copyright.

Halima also noted that there was a time when the UgaTunes App team wanted to buy the catalog of her music but she declined.

She later warned the rising singer that if he wants to taste the wrath of musicians, let him try re-doing Jose Chameleone, Sheebah, or Bebe Cool’s music without their consent.