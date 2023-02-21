Singer John Blaq, born Kasadha John, is grateful to God for the gift of life after surviving a car crash that saw their vehicle overturn several times.

The self-styled African Bwoy survived the car crash along with some of his team members as they were traveling to Serere for a performance.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries or deaths recorded based on the information that we managed to gather.

The “Do Dat” singer shared the news via his Twitter account and thanked rapper Gravity Omutujju for the immediate action he took to show up and rescue them.

God just granted me with my team another chance to see the sun, we have survived a nasty (car crash) on our way to a show in Serere. Glory be to him Thank you @gravity256 for the immediate rescue brother John Blaq

John Blaq and his team members have since been checked into the nearest health facility for checkups to confirm they didn’t get minor internal injuries.