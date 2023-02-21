Ugandan singer Jowy Landa, real name Joan Namugerwa, looks to make 2023 her year and she has released a new project dubbed ‘Wire Wire’.

Jowy Landa’s collaboration with Grenade dubbed ‘Am Badder’ has been a big banger for the past couple of months, receiving good airplay across the media stations.

In the night hangouts, and during concerts, the crowds always go wild whenever it is played. It is not far from accurate if we call it her biggest song thus far.

Jowy is a young lady with big dreams. She does not settle for less and she wears her heart on her sleeve – always fighting to achieve from her passion for music.

Next in line of her music catalog is this brand new single titled ‘Wire Wire.’ In ‘Wire Wire’, the vibe is up there, and she passes on the message quite professionally.

By now, we know Jowy Landa’s strengths are her vocals. Slowly, her music knowledge is being expanded in terms of lyrics.

Produced by Temperature Touch, the lyrics to the song have a deep-lying message which everyone may translate differently. We leave that to you.

Jowy Landa, together with her management, is working around the clock to ensure that they have the visuals out soon but first, take a listen to the audio: