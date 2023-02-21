The use of toxic substances and drugs in the Ugandan music industry is really robbing the nation of many talented people which would probably have had a huge impact on the industry.

Sound Engineer, Audio Producer, and Deejay Skillz On Da Beat is one of the promising talents in the industry who was dealt with a huge setback following a battle with drug abuse.

Producer Skillz had made himself a name and was ranked among the top audio producers in town having produced some of the top hits in Kampala.

Songs like Voltage Music’s “Love Doctor”, “Cheza Mama”, and “Pull Up”, Fille Mutoni’s “Katijo”, and a couple of Winnie Nwagi’s songs among many others had his magic print on them.

However, before the lockdown pandemic struck, he had somehow lost focus and he claims it is due to the abuse of drugs and toxic substances.

Why weed and drugs are a “NO!” for Sheilah Gashumba See more

“I started smoking marijuana so that I could hype up my vibe. I started losing focus on my dreams in the industry. I could barely be in the studio to work,” Skillz On Da Beat remembers.

During that period, it was alleged that he had run mad with reports that emerged claiming that he was being dragged to rehab to heal from using drugs.

The good news we bring you this time around is that Producer Skillz On Da Beat is back on his feet – up and running.

Having parted ways with some of his old friends and colleagues over drugs at Roy Records, he finally found a new home a Pendo Studios located in Kyanja.

“I stepped back to rethink my journey. I decided to quit smoking. I already had my farming projects running. I had a poultry farm, goats, and a vegetable garden,” he notes.

Producer Skillz On Da Beat says he is now stable and back in shape and ready to work with different artists on new music projects.

He vowed to never tamper with drugs again after they nearly destroyed his career. He also advises young people to stay far away from toxic substances if they want to make a living in the entertainment world.