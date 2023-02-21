Source Management Entertainment singer Hajjarah Namukwaya alias Spice Diana has yet again continued to prove to her critics that she is one of the few public figures with a generous heart.

Spice has often been seen extending support to the less privileged people in villages and those on the streets who are struggling with life.

Despite recently being involved in a fight with dancer Ritah Dancehall, Spice has let her good side show always through charity.

The “Siri Regular” singer on Monday afternoon shared images of a special foundation home that she is constructing with the aim of supporting and sheltering underprivileged children and mothers.

Based on her post, Spice Diana says the home that is located in Mpigi, is going to contain 37 blocks with each having 6 units to shelter thousands of special children with their parents.

The singer notes that she plans to house thousands of children and plans to educate them so that they can get equipped with soft skills, treated, and given other basic needs as any other child would desire so as they grow up to be responsible people and maybe also extend the same favor.

Together with Dina Special Children Foundation Uganda, we are a generation that will stand up for all the special children of Uganda. Today I visited our special pearl of Africa home in Mpigi, it’s going to be a home of 37 blocks each block has 6 units for thousands of special children with their parents. Most especially the caretakers or mothers that were abandoned by their partners. They will be catered for, educated and equipped with soft skills, treated, and more. At this center, we shall have a big farm that will support everyone financially and with fresh food. A campaign entitled #KillStigma will save thousands of Ugandans living with special children. I “spice” and all my friends will stand up for these pearls of Africa (Uganda). Let’s recognize every child that God gives us. No one should be left behind #killstigma Spice Diana